Panga Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut starrer witnesses a major dip; Collects Rs 1.25 cr on Monday

Panga box office collections: The Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer saw the first major dip on Monday. Read on to know more.

Panga box office collection day 4 report is out. The , Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha starrer has been receiving lukewarm response from the audience and also the movie received lesser screens in comparison to Street Dancer 3D which also released on the same day. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary directorial witnessed a major slump on Monday i.e. Day 4. The sports drama has earned Rs 1.25 crore, as per BOI. Instead of collecting more than its opening day collection, the movie saw a fall of 40%. For the unversed, the movie minted Rs 2 crore on day 1 and on day 2 and 3 it saw a rise in collections with 4.25 crore and 5.50 crore numbers.

With Monday's collection, the total now stands at Rs 13 crore. As per the same report, the movie may earn around Rs 16 -16.50 crore by the end of the week. Panga's box office collection is three-times lower than and 's Street Dancer's four-day earnings. The dance drama raked at around Rs 43 crore in just four days. Speaking of the movie, the sports drama is produced by Fox Star Studios. It follows the life of a Kabbadi player, who tries to restart her career post-marriage and motherhood.

Check out the day-wise collection break up of Panga right below.

Day 1, Friday - 2,00,00,000

Day 2, Saturday - 4,25,00,000

Day 3, Sunday - 5,50,00,000

Day 2, Monday- 1,25,00,000

Total- Rs 13 crore

