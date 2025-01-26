Pushpa 2 Day 53 Hindi Box Office: Allu Arjun's mass actioner manages to attract audience in 8th weekend; collects Rs 40 lakh on Republic Day

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has recently completed 50 days of its release. Interestingly, it is still luring the audience even in its 8th week.

Pushpa 2 collects Rs 40 lakh on Republic Day; Set to release on OTT soon

The much-loved mass action drama, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, turned out to be a historic blockbuster at the box office. After storming the Rs 700 crore mark in Hindi, Pushpa 2 continues to drive the audience to the cinemas in its 8th weekend.

The movie entered its 8th week by collecting Rs 15 lakh on Day 51. Further, it minted Rs 25 lakh on Day 52, witnessing a nominal jump. As per estimates, it added another Rs 40 lakh to the tally today on Day 53, thanks to the Republic Day holiday. Its total cume currently stands at Rs 738.60 crore net at the Hindi box office.

The movie is now in its final legs. It will wind up its theatrical run at Rs 740 crore mark and then will see a grand release on the OTT platform. It will be interesting to see whether the makers opt for the reloaded version to be released digitally or the original cut. For the unversed, the Pushpa 2 reloaded version offers 20 minutes of extra footage. The current runtime of the Allu Arjun starrer is 3 hours 40 min.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Earned In Hindi Markets So Far:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Week Rs 3.55 crore Eighth Friday Rs 15 lakh Eighth Saturday Rs 25 lakh Eighth Sunday Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 738.60 crore in 53 days

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

