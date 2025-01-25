Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 52 Box Office: Allu Arjun's all time blockbuster makes FULL USE of weekend before digital premiere

Pushpa 2: The Rule is winning the hearts with its historic run at the box office. Released on December 5, 2024, the mass action drama will complete two months in theaters. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the Telugu blockbuster has undoubtedly become a winner in Indian cinema while setting new benchmarks during its theatrical runtime. Pushpa 2 has been making full use of the weekend, ahead of its digital premiere.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Adds Rs 25 Lakh On Day 52; All Set To Reach Finish Line

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 earned Rs 25 lakh on the eighth Saturday of its release. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is slowly moving towards its target of Rs 740 crore. It has collected cume earnings of Rs 738.2 crore and require a little under Rs 2 crore to end its theatrical run proudly.

The seven weeks collection of Sukumar's helmer stood at Rs 737.8 crore. In the eight week, the 2024 Telugu film has recorded Rs 40 lakh (Rs 0.4 crore) so far and is expected to bring generous business on Republic Day.

Here's How Much Pushpa 2 Earned In Hindi Markets So Far:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 389 crore Second Week Rs 178 crore Third Week Rs 94.75 crore Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore Seventh Week Rs 3.55 crore Eighth Friday Rs 15 lakh Eighth Saturday Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 738.2 crore in 52 days

Pushpa 2 To Arrive On OTT Soon

After its theatrical run included the reloaded version, Pushpa 2 will head towards its digital premiere soon. Allu Arjun's all-time blockbuster will arrive on Netflix in the coming days. While Netflix hasn't announced the OTT release date of the Pushpa sequel yet, it will be premiered in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

