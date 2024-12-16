Pushpa 2 North America Box Office Update: Allu Arjun starrer earns around USD 12 million; Challenges Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD and Baahubali 2
Pushpa 2: The Rule has collected nearly USD 12 million in North America. Here's how Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, and Baahubali 2 performed there.
Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is roaring at the box office across the world, is one of the most hyped movies to release in recent times. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the mass action drama zoomed past Rs 1000 crore globally in eight days, while emerging as the fastest to achieve the feat. It has collected Rs 1225 crore worldwide since its release.
Pushpa 2 Touches USD 12 Million In North America
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will cross USD 12 million in North American markets on 12th day of its release. Allu Arjun-starrer earned USD 99,00,000 in the United States and CAD 20,50,000 in Canada, bringing its cume collection to USD 1,19,50,000 (USD 11.95 million).
Pushpa 2 will now challenge Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, and Baahubali 2 at the North American box office.
Let's Take A Look At How Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, and Baahubali 2 Performed There:
1. Jawan: USD 15.42 million
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Nayanthara, Jawan collected USD 15.42 million in North America. It includes US, Canada, and rest of America's figures which are mentioned below.
United States: USD 99,70,000
Canada: USD 52,80,000
Rest of America: USD 1,75,000
Total - USD 1,54,25,000
2. Pathaan: USD 17.79 million
Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback after 4 years, collected USD 17.79 million in the nation.
United States - USD 1,14,40,000
Canada - USD 60,50,000
Peru - USD 1,00,000
Rest of America - USD 2,00,000
Total- USD 1,77,90,000
3. Kalki 2898 AD- USD 17.62 million
Headlined by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, Kalki 2898 AD earned USD 17.62 million, It includes the collections of US (USD 1,49,75,000) and Canada (USD 26,50,000).
United States- USD 1,49,75,000
Canada- USD 26,50,000
Total- USD 1,76,25,000
4. Baahubali 2- USD 19-20 million approx.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collected in the range of USD 19 to 20 million approximately in North America.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
