Pushpa 2 grossed USD 3.20 million approx in its second weekend overseas, bringing its overseas total to USD 25.70 million (Rs. 217 crore) approx. Combined with Rs. 1009 crore from the domestic market of India, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 1226 crore approx, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, trailing Dangal, Baahubali 2, and RRR.

Pushpa 2 will be overtaking RRR in the next couple of days, likely as early as tomorrow. Baahubali 2 is probably a step too far at nearly Rs. 1750 crore, although surpassing its original run i.e. excluding contributions from East Asian markets like China and Japan, remains a possibility.

The overseas performance of Pushpa 2 is underwhelming, disappointing even. It is looking at a final gross of under USD 30 million, just about the range of Kalki 2898 AD. Ideally, the film should have run over Kalki, simply due to the broader appeal of the Hindi version but that hasn’t happened. The Telugu version of the film has severely underperformed and the Hindi version, although very good, could have scored higher.

The biggest market for the film is the United States at USD 9.90 million, looking at USD 11 million closing at best, when it should have really targeted USD 18-20 million. In comparison, Kalki grossed USD 14.98 million here. Similarly, Canada is looking at CAD 3.50 million, while the expectations were CAD 5 million plus.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Middle East and the United Kingdom have performed decently, with USD 5.10 million and GBP 1.65 million. Australia is okay with AUD 3.80 million, looking at AUD 4.25 million final. Though being a big Hindi market with a large chunk of recent migrants it could have gone over AUD 5 million. The neighbouring New Zealand & Fiji, which does well for Hindi masala entertainers, are a big underperformer with NZD 680K when the film could have become the biggest Indian film of all time there, probably by a margin.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 9,900,000 Canada USD 2,050,000 Australia USD 2,425,000 New Zealand USD 400,000 Middle East USD 5,100,000 Nepal USD 1,100,000 Singapore USD 425,000 Malaysia USD 550,000 Rest of Asia USD 350,000 United Kingdom USD 2,075,000 Germany USD 250,000 Rest of Europe USD 850,000 Rest of World USD 225,000 OVERSEAS USD 25,700,000

(Rs. 217.00 cr.)

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2 vs KGF 2: Day wise all India box office collection comparison