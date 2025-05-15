Raid 2 vs Raid Box Office: Comparing Ajay Devgn's crime dramas based on their net collections on 2nd Wednesday

Raid 2 vs Raid Box Office Comparison: The Raid franchise boasts of two successful installments, Raid (2018) and Raid 2 (2025). The franchise will touch slighly near the Rs 250 crore mark while covering both the films. Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 release, has fared better at the box office. Let's compare their net collections on the second Wednesday.

Advertisement

RAID 2

Starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 collected Rs 3.75 crore net business on the second Wednesday at the box office. Released on May 1, 2025, the Raid sequel has completed two weeks of its theatrical run while touching the Rs 130 crore mark. The crime thriller is expecting Rs 150 crore net business at the box office.

RAID

Raid, which featured Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla, fetched Rs 2.25 crore net on the same day at the box office. The 2018 crime drama on income tax raid registered a lifetime business of Rs 98 crore. Released on March 16, 2025, the film secured a hit tag.

Movies Raid 2 Raid 2nd Wednesday Rs 3.75 crore Rs 2.25 crore Lifetime Net Collections Rs 150 crore (expected) Rs 98 crore

Raid 2 is set seven years after the events of the original release, Raid. It brings back Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik, who has reprised his role as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, as he tracks another white-collar crime.

The 2025 release features Riteish Deshmukh as the main antagonist, a corrupt politician, Manohar Dhankar alias Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor plays Ajay's on-screen wife, Malini Patnaik, after replacing Ileana D'Cruz from the 2018 movie.

Advertisement

The Raid sequel also stars Saurabh Shukla as Tauji, a role which he originally played in the first installment. Supriya Pathak is cast as Dada Manohar Bhai's mother, Amma. This is to note that both Raid 2 and Raid are helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 vs Raid Box Office Comparison 2nd Tuesday: Analyzing which of Ajay Devgn’s crime dramas performed better