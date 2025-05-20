Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 20: Ajay Devgn's movie continues to run on good note; banks on Blockbuster Tuesdays

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 20: Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 is headlined by none other than Ajay Devgn. The crime thriller features him as the Indian Revenue Service Officer, Amay Patnaik, a character that he first played in its original release, Raid. Part 2 is continuing its run on a good note. Today, it banks on the Blockbuster Tuesdays.

Produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 has been running in theaters for 20 days. The crime thriller will soon complete three weeks in cinemas. According to morning trends, the Raid sequel is expected to witness a drop in its business on the third Tuesday. The drop will be 10 percent from what it earned yesterday, i.e., Rs 2 crore.

Today, the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer banks on the Blockbuster Tuesdays. The discounted ticket prices in the range of Rs 99 and Rs 149 at PVRInox theaters can boost its performance, which depends on the bookings throughout the day.

Raid 2, which is helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, fetched Rs 145.73 crore net business in the last 19 days. It is inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

Raid 2 marks the sequel to Raid, which was released in 2018. The plot of the new release is set seven years after the events of the first installment of the Raid franchise. This time, Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik tracks another white-collar crime while conducting a raid at Dada Manohar Bhai's premises.

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla, Raid 2 is currently competing with two movies, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

Raid 2 in theaters

