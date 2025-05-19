Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajay Devgn and Raj Kumar Gupta's film nets Rs 2 crore; runs parallel to Mission Impossible 8

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 serves as the sequel to Raid. It marks the return of Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik after seven years. The Raid sequel is headlined by Ajay Devgn, who has reprised his role as the IRS officer from the original movie. Here's what Day 19 of Raid 2 looked like.

Advertisement

Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 earned Rs 92.73 crore in its extended first week of eight days. In the second week, Raj Kumar Gupta's helmer collected Rs 38.5 crore. Then, the Ajay Devgn starrer earned Rs 2.75 crore, Rs 4.25 crore, and Rs 5.50 crore on the third Friday, third Saturday, and third Sunday, respectively.

Raid 2 fetched Rs 2 crore net business on the third Monday at the box office, bringing its cumulative collection to Rs 145.73 crore.

Day/Week Net India Collection Extended Week 1 Rs 92.73 crore Week 2 Rs 38.5 crore Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore Day 17 Rs 4.25 crore Day 18 Rs 5.50 crore Day 19 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 145.73 crore

Produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 is heading towards the Rs 150 crore mark. Going by its performance, the crime thriller is already a hit. Based on its trajectory this week and later on, the Raid sequel can become a superhit venture.

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak, Raid 2 is currently locking horns with the Tom Cruise-led Hollywood release Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning in India. The recently released crime drama on the income tax raid is also running parallel to Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh and Final Destination Bloodlines.

Advertisement

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 19: Ajay Devgn's movie maintains good hold; looks for momentum on 3rd Monday