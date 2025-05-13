Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn starrer grosses nearly Rs 170 crore in 12 days; heads for Rs 200 crore plus closing
Ajay Devgn's latest release, Raid 2, grossed over Rs 170 crore in 12 days of its theatrical run. The movie will likely wind its theatrical run at Rs 200 crore globally.
Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles, has been storming the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The thriller drama directed by Rajkumar Gupta has recorded a phenomenal run and posted a superb figure in its 12-day theatrical run.
Bankrolled by Panorama Studios and T-Series Films, the movie clocked over Rs 168.50 crore at the worldwide box office in its 12-day run. Of this, Rs 146.75 crore gross (Rs 122 crore net) came from the Indian markets while it raked in over USD 2.55 million (Rs 22.75 crore) from the International territories.
The movie will continue to score big and enter the Rs 200 crore club by the end of its theatrical run. It emerged as the 17th clean hit movie for Ajay Devgn. Interestingly, his previous few releases couldn't live up to the high expectations and thus ended up being box office duds.
All eyes are now on his upcoming releases- De De Pyaar De 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2. Both comedy sequels are gearing up for release this year.
Box office collection of Raid 2 so far:
|Particulars
|Box Office
|India
|Rs 146.75 crore gross
|Overseas
|USD 2.55M (Rs 22.75 crore)
|Total
|Rs 168.50 crore gross
Raid 2 in theaters
Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
