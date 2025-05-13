Kesari 2 Worldwide Box Office Update: Akshay Kumar-led courtroom drama grosses close to Rs 133 crore in 25 days

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, has completed 25 days at the box office. Based on a true historical event during the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, the courtroom drama has recorded a decent theatrical run. The high-on-content movie met with positive word-of-mouth but couldn't gain the much-needed traction; however, it performed better than recent Akshay Kumar movies.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 raked in over Rs 133 crore in 25 days of its theatrical run at the global box office. Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the movie grossed around Rs 103.50 crore (Rs 85.50 crore net) from the domestic markets. It performed decently in the foreign markets and added around USD 3.45 million (Rs 29 crore gross) to the tally in the past 25 days.

The movie is now in its final legs. It is likely to wind up its theatrical run soon under the Rs 150 crore mark globally. The domestic theatrical run of Kesari 2 is expected to end somewhere close to Rs 90 crore net mark.

Released with an A-rated certificate, the movie gained significant traction from the urban centers. It emerged as the 55th successful movie of Akshay Kumar. Let's see how his upcoming comedy movie, Housefull 5, performs at the box office.

Box office collection of Kesari Chapter 2 so far:

Particulars Box Office India Rs 103.50 crore gross Overseas USD 3.45M (Rs 29 crore) Total Rs 133 crore gross

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

