Retro Box Office Worldwide Opening Weekend: Suriya starrer grosses underwhelming Rs 70 crore in 4 days of run

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, is underperforming at the box office. The movie had taken one of the best openings for the actor, but it couldn't gather much momentum post-release day. The movie witnessed a significant drop on Day 2 and showed no signs of growth afterwards. The Karthik Subbaraja-directed movie is heading towards a sorry fate at the box office.

Advertisement

Touted as the comeback movie for Suriya, Retro disappointed with its lukewarm box office trend over the weekend. Released on Thursday (1 May), the movie collected around Rs 72 crore gross in its opening weekend of four days. The romantic action drama raked in Rs 34.50 crore from Tamil Nadu while the rest of Indian markets contributed around Rs 19.50 crore. It also found some audience in overseas territories, where the movie recorded Rs 18 crore in 4 days of its run.

Backed by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro turned out to be another flop for Suriya and Pooja Hegde. Fans will have to wait longer for Suriya's proper comeback. It will be interesting to see whether Retro can topple the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Box office collections of Retro at the Worldwide are as follows:

Area Gross WW Collections Tamil Nadu Rs 34.50 crore Rest of India Rs 19.50 crore Overseas Rs 18 crore Total Rs 72 crore

Retro is in cinemas now

Retro is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Retro Day 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Suriya starrer to swoop low after disappointing opening weekend