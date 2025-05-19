Retro vs Kanguva Tamil Nadu Final Box Office Comparison: Which movie performs better?

Suriya's latest outing Retro turned out to be a major disappointment at the box office. Here's comparing the box office collections of Retro and his previous release Kanguva in Tamil Nadu.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro kicked off with Rs 14 crore on its opening day and stormed over Rs 34.50 crore in its 4-day opening weekend. While on the other hand, Kanguva, helmed by Siva Siruthai, had taken a start of Rs 11.50 crore in Tamil Nadu and could collect just Rs 24 crore in its opening weekend of 4 days.

The romantic action drama co-starring Pooja Hegde met with mixed word-of-mouth while the historical drama recorded a disastrous response among the fans and the critics. Both movies crumbled on their second day itself. And by the end of their opening weekend, they started crawling at the box office.

Retro wrapped its theatrical journey at just Rs 48.50 crore, which is better than Kanguva's final cume of mere Rs 31 crore in Tamil Nadu. While the Karthik Subbaraj film ended up being a flop, the period drama landed up being one of the biggest disasters of Indian cinema, matching shoulders with Indian 2 and Game Changer.

Suriya has now moved on to his next film. The actor has just announced Suriya46 with director Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar fame. Mamitha Baiju is playing the female lead. It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie will mark the true comeback of Suriya at the box office.

