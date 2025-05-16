Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 16: Suriya's romantic action film crawls with Rs 40 lakh on 3rd Friday; nears Rs 50 crore mark

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is near its theatrical end. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the romantic action drama started on a solid note but crashed after the opening weekend. The movie recorded a poor theatrical run, failing to impress the audience.

Opened with Rs 14 crore on Day 1, the movie wrapped its first weekend of four days at just Rs 34.50 crore. It witnessed a massive drop on the weekdays and showed no signs of growth. Retro grossed around Rs 42 crore in its first week, while its second week turned out to be a major disappointment with just Rs 5.95 crore of collections. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 16 (3rd Friday), taking the total cume to Rs 48.45 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

The movie is expected to wrap its theatrical run very soon. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Suriya starrer can hit the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Retro in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 1.75 crore 8 Rs 1.35 crore 9 Rs 1 crore 10 Rs 1.40 crore 11 Rs 1.65 crore 12 Rs 70 lakh 13 Rs 50 lakh 14 Rs 40 lakh 15 Rs 30 lakh 16 Rs 40 lakh (est.) Total Rs 48.45 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

