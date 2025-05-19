Suriya 46: Suriya and Venky Atluri kick off new project with pooja ceremony; find out which actress joins cast

Suriya 46 has been the talk of the town ever since Suriya officially announced it at the Retro pre-release event. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film’s start, which began today, May 19, with a pooja ceremony. The entire team, including Suriya, Venky Atluri, GV Prakash, and others, attended the event. While there had been many rumors about the leading lady, you might be surprised to learn who has joined the cast.

Advertisement

In videos that have surfaced online, fans can see Mamitha Baiju posing alongside Suriya during the pooja ceremony. Although there were rumors that Bhagyashri Borse would be the female lead, it appears otherwise. However, there is still speculation that the Premalu actress might be playing an important role, but not the main lead in Suriya 46.

Take a look at the posts below:

GV Prakash also shared a photo from the ceremony with director Venky Atluri and expressed his excitement. He wrote on X, "After #LuckyBaskhar , #Vaathi … my third combo with my most successful combination director …. Let’s rock this venky #Venkyatluri … Here is #Suriya46."

Take a look at the post below:

Suriya and Sithara Entertainments have officially announced Suriya 46. In a brief video, the Kanguva star can be seen sharing his excitement for the upcoming Tamil film. He also conveyed his gratitude to Allu Arvind for his support and shared his eagerness to collaborate with director Venky Atluri.

Advertisement

Suriya said, "This will be my next film. Many of you have been waiting for this. My next Tamil film is with Venky, and I will be spending a lot of time in beautiful Hyderabad. The shoot will begin from May."

Meanwhile, Sun News reports that Vijay Deverakonda has reportedly been signed to star alongside Suriya in Suriya 46. His attendance at the Retro pre-release event in Hyderabad could be linked to this. However, the actor and the makers have not officially confirmed this information.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Retro: Karthik Subbaraj pens gratitude note on Suriya-Pooja Hegde starrer’s success; says he was ‘really overwhelmed’