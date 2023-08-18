Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collects Rs 18 crore in third week; The 21 day total stands at Rs 135 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released on July 28, marked the second collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It was also Karan Johar’s return to direction after seven years. The film has done decent business in its three-week run at the box office in India. It has breached the Rs 130 crore mark and is now headed towards a finish in the range of Rs 140-145 crore. It is trending well despite competition from new releases and is maintaining a strong hold. The film has collected Rs 134.90 crore in 21 days at the domestic box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a successful venture

After a slow opening, the film has managed to do business which can be termed as successful. It has shown very good trends and has held on at the box office despite facing competition from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Its theatrical business in India till this point can be considered as up to the mark. At the overseas box office, the film has overperformed and it has been declared as a blockbuster in that belt. Whereas, in India it is a successful venture.

If the costs would have been limited, it would’ve turned out to be a big hit. The budget of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is on the higher side because of which it is not a big hit but a successful venture in India. There had been some corporate bookings in the first two weeks which had helped to push the collections. However, it should be noted that the trend in the third week was more on the organic side. The film collected Rs 18 crore in its third week and the 21 day total now stands at Rs 134.90 crore. Check out the breakdown below:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Weekly Box Office

Week One: Rs 70 crore

Week Two: Rs 47 crore

Week Three: Rs 17.90 crore

Total: Rs 134.90 crore

Week Three Breakdown

Fri - 2.00 Cr

Sat - ₹ 3.50 Cr

Sun - ₹ 4.00 Cr

Mon - ₹ 2.25 Cr

Tue - ₹ 3.50 Cr

Wed - ₹ 1.40 Cr

Thurs: ₹ 1.25 Cr

Total: 17.90 Cr

The film will continue to run in the fourth and fifth week as well and will finally lose all its showcasing upon the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in September. At this point of time, it is the national multiplex chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis which are doing the maximum numbers for the movie. There will be a spike expected in the collections throughout the weekend. The hold in week 4 should be better than week 3 as there is no new competition for the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the theatrical business of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

