Salaar Box Office Collection 2 Weeks (Hindi): Prabhas starrer netts Rs 133 crores in just 14 days

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan collected around Rs 2.85 crores nett in Hindi on its fourteenth day, to take its collections to Rs 133 crores after 14 days. The second week collections were around Rs 40 crores with indicates a steady theatrical hold after a week one of around Rs 92.50 crores. If Salaar is able to hold its ground till the release of Fighter, it can end up doing a serious business of over Rs 150 crores nett, setting it up well for part 2.

Salaar Has Done Well To Nett Rs 133 Crores In Hindi After 2 Weeks In India

Salaar in Hindi clashed with Dunki and thus the business that it has done is very appreciable. In fact, the performance in Hindi is the best of all the versions that it has released in, going by the matching of expectations. The gross total of the Prabhas-Prashanth Neel film in India is now over Rs 400 crores, while the global total stands at a little over Rs 550 crores. While it is the highest grossing Telugu film of 2023, the theatrical performance is slightly lower than what was expected out of it to begin with. The right way to describe it is that the film has done well, only that it hasn't matched the expectations put on it.

Prabhas Becomes The Third Highest Grossing Indian Actor Of 2023

Salaar will be taking Prabhas' worldwide box office takings for the year 2023 to around Rs 950 crores (Rs 353 crores Adipurush, Rs 600 crores expected for Salaar), making him the third highest grossing actor of the year in a lead role - male, only behind Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 2600 crores) and Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 1150 crores), and ahead of Thalapathy Vijay (Rs 930 crores)

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 15.50 crores 2 16 crores 3 20.50 crores 4 15 crores 5 9.50 crores 6 9.25 crores 7 7.50 crores 8 5.75 crores 9 7.25 crores 10 9.25 crores 11 8 crores 12 3.75 crores 13 3 crores 14 2.85 crores Total 133.10 crores in 14 days in Hindi

Upcoming Prabhas Films and Prashanth Neel Films

Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the blockbuster director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As about Prashanth Neel, he will next be working with Jr NTR. His other films include Salaar Part 2 and KGF: Chapter 3.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

When And Where To Watch Salaar

Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.

