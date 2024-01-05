Salaar Box Office Collection 2 Weeks (Hindi): Prabhas starrer netts Rs 133 crores in just 14 days
Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, targets a Rs 600 crore gross worldwide finish at the box office.
-
Salaar has netted Rs 133 crores at the Hindi box office after 2 weeks
-
Salaar is heading towards a Rs 600 crore gross worldwide finish at the box office
-
Salaar is playing in theatres since the 22nd of December, 2023
Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan collected around Rs 2.85 crores nett in Hindi on its fourteenth day, to take its collections to Rs 133 crores after 14 days. The second week collections were around Rs 40 crores with indicates a steady theatrical hold after a week one of around Rs 92.50 crores. If Salaar is able to hold its ground till the release of Fighter, it can end up doing a serious business of over Rs 150 crores nett, setting it up well for part 2.
Salaar Has Done Well To Nett Rs 133 Crores In Hindi After 2 Weeks In India
Salaar in Hindi clashed with Dunki and thus the business that it has done is very appreciable. In fact, the performance in Hindi is the best of all the versions that it has released in, going by the matching of expectations. The gross total of the Prabhas-Prashanth Neel film in India is now over Rs 400 crores, while the global total stands at a little over Rs 550 crores. While it is the highest grossing Telugu film of 2023, the theatrical performance is slightly lower than what was expected out of it to begin with. The right way to describe it is that the film has done well, only that it hasn't matched the expectations put on it.
Prabhas Becomes The Third Highest Grossing Indian Actor Of 2023
Salaar will be taking Prabhas' worldwide box office takings for the year 2023 to around Rs 950 crores (Rs 353 crores Adipurush, Rs 600 crores expected for Salaar), making him the third highest grossing actor of the year in a lead role - male, only behind Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 2600 crores) and Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 1150 crores), and ahead of Thalapathy Vijay (Rs 930 crores)
The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|15.50 crores
|2
|16 crores
|3
|20.50 crores
|4
|15 crores
|5
|9.50 crores
|6
|9.25 crores
|7
|7.50 crores
|8
|5.75 crores
|9
|7.25 crores
|10
|9.25 crores
|11
|8 crores
|12
|3.75 crores
|13
|3 crores
|14
|2.85 crores
|Total
|133.10 crores in 14 days in Hindi
Upcoming Prabhas Films and Prashanth Neel Films
Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the blockbuster director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As about Prashanth Neel, he will next be working with Jr NTR. His other films include Salaar Part 2 and KGF: Chapter 3.
About Salaar
Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.
When And Where To Watch Salaar
Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.
ALSO READ: INTERVIEW: Prabhas on Salaar, Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli & 21 year journey: ‘Grateful for loyalty of fans’
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more