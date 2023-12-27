Salaar Day 5 Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas film collects Rs 9 crore on Tuesday; Total moves up to 74 crores

Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran is making strides towards the Rs 100 crore nett Hindi mark.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Dec 27, 2023   |  03:32 PM IST  |  410
Prabhas
Salaar collects Rs 9 crore in Hindi on day 5 (Credit: Hombale Films)
Key Highlight
  • Salaar added Rs 9 crores to its collections in Hindi on day 5
  • Salaar has collected Rs 74 crores in Hindi after 5 days
  • Salaar is playing in theatres since the 22nd of December, 2023

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan is collecting steadily at the Hindi box office. With nett Hindi collections of Rs 9 crores on Tuesday, the 5 day total stands at slightly over Rs 74 crores. Going strictly be the trend, Salaar will be looking to hit Rs 90 crores by the end of its first week, post which the New Year weekend will push it to a total of over Rs 100 crore nett in Hindi.

Related Story

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inaugurat

Salaar Holds Steady After Extended Weekend To Nett Rs 9 Crores On Tuesday

Salaar did extremely well in its extended first weekend at the India box office. The collections did see a dip on the first Tuesday at an India level but the steady performance in Hindi gives it a chance to sustain. Prabhas has proven his bankability again. Although the criticism related to his film choices still stands, it can't be denied that he deserves the big projects that come his way because he is among the few actors who can take responsibility for the high costs of his films.

Salaar's Trending For The Hindi Version Will Determine Where It Is Headed In The Full Run

Salaar is making its way to the Rs 400 crore gross worldwide mark after 5 days. The holds, especially for the Hindi version, will determine where the film can ends its theatrical run. For day 6, the Hindi advance bookings actually ended higher than the Telugu advances for the first time in the run, showing how leggie the Hindi market is for film business.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections
1 15.50 crores
2 16 crores
3 20.50 crores
4 13.50 crores
5 9 crores
Total  74.50 crores

Watch the Salaar Trailer


Upcoming Prabhas Films

Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the director who can't go wrong, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

When And Where To Watch Salaar

Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.

ALSO READ: Salaar Extended Weekend Hindi Box Office: Prabhas film puts up good Rs 65 crores; Set to enter 100 crore club

Advertisement
About The Author
Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone how much Animal will earn at box office; Pranay Reddy Vanga speaks on Animal Park
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024
2

entertainment

Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sharmila Tagore wants THESE two actresses to portray her role in her biopic
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to resume Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again from 3rd week of January
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor to take centre stage in ‘massive scale’ film; DEETS inside
5

Latest Articles