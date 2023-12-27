Salaar Day 5 Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas film collects Rs 9 crore on Tuesday; Total moves up to 74 crores
Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran is making strides towards the Rs 100 crore nett Hindi mark.
Salaar added Rs 9 crores to its collections in Hindi on day 5
Salaar has collected Rs 74 crores in Hindi after 5 days
Salaar is playing in theatres since the 22nd of December, 2023
Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan is collecting steadily at the Hindi box office. With nett Hindi collections of Rs 9 crores on Tuesday, the 5 day total stands at slightly over Rs 74 crores. Going strictly be the trend, Salaar will be looking to hit Rs 90 crores by the end of its first week, post which the New Year weekend will push it to a total of over Rs 100 crore nett in Hindi.
Salaar Holds Steady After Extended Weekend To Nett Rs 9 Crores On Tuesday
Salaar did extremely well in its extended first weekend at the India box office. The collections did see a dip on the first Tuesday at an India level but the steady performance in Hindi gives it a chance to sustain. Prabhas has proven his bankability again. Although the criticism related to his film choices still stands, it can't be denied that he deserves the big projects that come his way because he is among the few actors who can take responsibility for the high costs of his films.
Salaar's Trending For The Hindi Version Will Determine Where It Is Headed In The Full Run
Salaar is making its way to the Rs 400 crore gross worldwide mark after 5 days. The holds, especially for the Hindi version, will determine where the film can ends its theatrical run. For day 6, the Hindi advance bookings actually ended higher than the Telugu advances for the first time in the run, showing how leggie the Hindi market is for film business.
The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|15.50 crores
|2
|16 crores
|3
|20.50 crores
|4
|13.50 crores
|5
|9 crores
|Total
|74.50 crores
Watch the Salaar Trailer
Upcoming Prabhas Films
Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the director who can't go wrong, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
About Salaar
Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.
When And Where To Watch Salaar
Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.
