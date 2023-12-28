Salaar Day 6 Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas led actioner directed by Prashant Neel netts Rs 9 crores on Wednesday

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan didn't drop much from day 5 on day 6 as it netted around Rs 9.25 crores. With this, the 6 day total of the Prashanth Neel directorial stands at around Rs 84.25 crores. Going by the trajectory, Salaar should be hitting the Rs 100 crore nett Hindi on its 8th day. The long new year weekend should ensure that it holds well and in the long run, also cross the collections posed by Adipurush.

Salaar Adds Rs 9.25 Crores To Its Collections On Day 6 In Hindi

Netting over Adipurush will be a very good result since it was conceptualised as a film for the Hindi moviegoers. Upon that, Salaar also clashed with a big film like Dunki, which curbed its potential a fair deal. Salaar need not be burdened by the past track record of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel since it isn't a sequel to a successful film, nor is it a part of any universe. The pressure shall be high on Salaar 2, whenever it releases, though.

Salaar Targets A Worldwide Gross Total Of Around Rs 550 Crores In Its Full Run

Salaar stands at a gross total of over Rs 400 crores worldwide. In its full run, it will target collections in the range of Rs 550 crores gross. Hindi is the best performing format for the mass-actioner while the highest collections have been posed by the Telugu version. The overseas box office of Salaar is underwhelming since it has only been able to muster around 12 million dollars so far.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 15.50 crores 2 16 crores 3 20.50 crores 4 13.50 crores 5 9.50 crores 6 9.25 crores Total 84.25 crores in 6 days in Hindi

Watch the Salaar Trailer

Upcoming Prabhas Films and Prashanth Neel Films

Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the director who can't go wrong, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As about Prashanth Neel, he will next be working with Jr NTR. His other films include Salaar Part 2 and KGF: Chapter 3.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

When And Where To Watch Salaar

