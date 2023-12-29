Salaar Week 1 Box Office (Hindi): Prabhas led actioner netts around Rs 93 crore; All set to cross 100 crores

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan collected around Rs 8.25-8.75 crores nett in Hindi on day 7. The first week of the film is in the vicinity of Rs 92.5-93 crores. Salaar's hold in the second weekend will determine where it is headed in its full run. A collection of over Adipurush more or less seems locked unless the trajectory goes haywire. Given that the film clashed with a big star film like Dunki, Salaar's performance can be deemed as good.

Salaar opened to collections of over Rs 15 crores and remained steady through Christmas. The weekday collections were also fine.

The day wise box office trajectory of Salaar's collections in Hindi can be seen here

Salaar Is Heading Towards Rs 500 Crores Gross At The Worldwide Box Office

Salaar is heading towards Rs 500 crores worldwide. The number should positively be crossed by the end of the new year weekend. The performance of the Prabhas starrer has been the best in Nizam and Hindi markets. Andhra districts and other southern states have disappointed on the collections front. Overseas collections are good but lower than what was expected.

The Day Wise Nett Hindi Collections Of Salaar Are As Under

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 15.50 crores 2 16 crores 3 20.50 crores 4 13.50 crores 5 9.50 crores 6 8.25-8.75 crores Total 92.5-93 crores in 7 days in Hindi

Upcoming Prabhas Films and Prashanth Neel Films

Prabhas fans and admirers have a plethora of films to look forward to starting with the untitled horror-comedy directed by Maruthi, followed by Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit directed by the director who can't go wrong, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As about Prashanth Neel, he will next be working with Jr NTR. His other films include Salaar Part 2 and KGF: Chapter 3.

About Salaar

Salaar revolves around the friendship between a prince and a renegade, who happens to be his childhood friend.

When And Where To Watch Salaar

Salaar can now be watched at a theatre near you. The film’s tickets can be booked on online ticketing applications or from the box office.

