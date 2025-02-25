Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 19 India Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane's 9-year-old tragic romance calms down after phenomenal run; nets Rs 8 lakh
Sanam Teri Kasam has collected Rs 8 lakh on the third Tuesday at the box office. Led by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the 2016 film has almost touched Rs 35 crore in its re-release.
Sanam Teri Kasam originally hit the screens on February 5, 2016. Nine years later, the tragic romance starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane made its theatrical comeback in the same month in 2025. Re-released on February 7, the film produced by Deepak Mukut is now competing with Chhaava and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. On Day 19, it earned a relaxing Rs 8 lakh in its blockbuster re-run.
Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Goes In Calm Mode; Collects Rs 8 Lakh On Day 19
Jointly helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has calmed down after its phenomenal theatrical re-run. On Day 19, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's film recorded Rs 8 lakh net business in India.
Sanam Teri Kasam, which clashed with new movies like Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa during its re-release, collected Rs 26.15 crore in the opening week. It then outperformed both the movies and earned Rs 6.75 crore in the second week. The tragic romance continued to score quite well amid the arrival of Chhaava.
In the third week, Sanam Teri Kasam has fetched Rs 1.7 crore so far. The cume collection of this nine-year-old movie in its re-release now stands at Rs 34.55 crore net in India. The overall earnings of Deepak Mukut's production venture is recorded as Rs 42.55 crore including Rs 8 crore from its original release.
Sanam Teri Kasam's Box Office Collections In India So Far:
|Week/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 26.15 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 6.75 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 16
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 17
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 18
|Rs 10 lakh
|Day 19
|Rs 8 lakh
|Total
|Rs 34.55 crore
Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters
Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
