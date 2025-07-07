Sardaar Ji 3 has racked up another excellent weekend at the overseas box office, grossing USD 1.10 million (Rs. 9.50 crore). This marks a drop of just 35 per cent from its opening weekend, excluding Pakistan, where cinemas were closed this weekend owing to Muharram. After ten days of release, the total box office gross for the film stands just under the USD 5 million mark.

The second-weekend business of Sardaar Ji 3 is better than that of Jatt and Juliet 3, which had a higher opening weekend last week and is currently the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. Sardaar Ji 3 is now in contention to overtake Jatt & Juliet 3 overseas, though a lot will depend on how Pakistan performs in the long run. Films often enjoy extended theatrical runs in Pakistan due to limited competition.

The Diljit Dosanjh starrer had to let go of its release in India due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The casting brought backlash for the superstar in India but has probably amplified its appeal in Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora abroad. This is still a net negative for the film, as the loss of the domestic market is far bigger.

The best performer for the film is Pakistan, where it grossed over PKR 23 crore (USD 825K) in its first week. If cinemas were open this weekend, they could have earned another PKR 10 crore. The Middle East and the United Kingdom, which have a sizeable Pakistani diaspora, are the next best. In the former, the film has already crossed the full run of Jatt and Juliet 3, while the latter is similar after the second weekend.

Canada and Australia have underperformed relative to Jatt and Juliet 3, though that is kind of fair, as Jatt and Juliet 3 was a bigger film, and Sardaar Ji 3 had a subdued marketing pre-release. Still, the film scored higher than Jatt and Juliet 3 in both markets in the second weekend and is gradually narrowing the lifetime gap. Its first weekend was around half of J&J3 in these markets, the lifetime will be closer to 80 per cent.

The territorial breakdown for Sardaar Ji 3 overseas box office is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 675,000 Canada USD 1,520,000 Australia - NZ USD 685,000 Middle East USD 300,000 United Kingdom USD 710,000 Europe USD 230,000 Pakistan USD 830,000 Rest of World USD 25,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,975,000

