F1 The Movie Box Office: Brad Pitt starrer refuses to pit stop, Speeds past 60 crore in India

F1: The Movie continued its strong run at the Indian box office with an outstanding second weekend, easing just 28 per cent from its already impressive opening. The Brad Pitt starrer collected around Rs. 18 crore (USD 2.10 million) in its second weekend, racing to Rs. 60.75 crore (USD 7.10 million) approx in ten days.

Advertisement

The second weekend figures are nearly 80 per cent of what Oppenheimer did, while the first weekend was less than half at 42 per cent, highlighting the incredible staying power of the film. What makes it even more impressive is the fact that this hold has come in the face of competition from a big Hollywood film, Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Driving the collection is the large screen format, IMAX, which has contributed one-third of its total business from just 33 screens. The film managed to hold these screens in its second week despite the release of Jurassic World, though it will be losing them next week to Superman. That shift will likely lead to a steeper drop in the third week, though weekday business remains elevated for now. There’s a chance the film may regain some IMAX slots in the fourth week, which would again provide a boost; the extent of that remains to be seen.

Advertisement

This is an exceptional outcome for the film, which had hardly any expectations pre-release, given that the Hollywood box office in India is heavily dominated by franchises, and this was an original film. F1 surprised first with its opening, and now the legs are even better. At this point, Brad Pitt starrer F1 looks set to cruise past Rs. 85 crore (USD 10 million) mark, with more upside possible depending on how the fourth week shapes up.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Off to a good start in India with 42cr weekend