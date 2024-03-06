Shaitaan Advance Booking Update: Ajay Devgn led film sells 26000 tickets in top national chains for day 1

Shaitaan directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others has maintained a good advance booking trajectory and is set to take a double digit opening. The film has sold 26000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis and the bookings outside top national chains is also pretty good. Last Mahashivratri, Ajay Devgn's own film Bholaa had sold around 36000 tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis in final advance and Shaitaan looks to atleast double it up.

Shaitaan Has Sold Around 26000 Tickets In National Chains For Opening Day 1.25 Days Prior To Release Day

While the advances would be double, the on-the-day movement won't be in ratio since Bholaa was much more mass appealing than Shaitaan is. Regardless, an opening of around Rs 12-13 crores seems pretty much out there. For the costs involved and considering the post-pandemic theatrical scenario, this would be considered a very solid opening and even a normal trend on the days to follow will be enough for the Ajay Devgn horror-drama to emerge a hit.

Shaitaan Is A Smartly Planned Film. Know How

Shaitaan has its costs in check. The movie was shot in just around 40 days and not too lavishly or extravagantly. The controlled budget aside, there will be money coming to producers in the form of UK-subsidy as well. The non-theatrical revenue more than cover the cost of production and the print and advertising expenses, and the surplus amount, clubbed with worldwide theatricals will be shared between Ajay Devgn, Devgn Films and Panorama Films in their pre-decided ratio.

What's In Store For Ajay Devgn Fans After Shaitaan?

Ajay Devgn the filmmaker is churning films like no-one's business. In 2024, he has releases almost every second month. After Shaitaan, there are films like Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 already decked up. There also is an untitled film with Abhishek Kapoor being speculated to release after Singham Again.

