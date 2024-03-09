Shaitaan Box Office Day 2: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan grows further on day after holiday: Netts strong Rs 18 crores

Shaitaan directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others, grew strongly on day 2 after an already solid opening day of Rs 15 crores that came courtesy the Mahashivratri holiday. Shaitaan netted Rs 17.50-18.50 crores to take the 2 day India cume to Rs 33 crores. The growth on face value looks like 15-20 percent but it is more like 50-55 percent since the fair value opening day is around Rs 11-12 crores.

Shaitaan Grows Strongly At The Box Office On Day 2 As It Netts Rs 18 Crores

Shaitaan will look to nett around Rs 19-20 crores on Sunday and that would take the opening weekend total to Rs 52-53 crores. The Saturday trend alone guarantees a hit status for the Ajay Devgn supernatural-thriller and the Monday hold and second Friday hold will then decide whether it can emerge a super-hit or not. Shaitaan getting support from the masses is a great plus and that can ensure a leggie box office trend, despite a stiff box office rival in the form of Yodha next week, since there certainly is appreciation for the film's content.

Ajay Devgn Stands To Gain As Much As Rs 100 Crores From Shaitaan

Shaitaan is doing well internationally too. The film's opening weekend will be in excess of 2 million dollars. The word of mouth is strong which means that a lifetime of over 5 million dollars is surely there. As things stand, a global theatrical share of Rs 100 crores won't at all be surprising, although it's too early to call. The producers were in profit with the non-theatrical rights alone and with such a robust number coming from worldwide theatricals, Ajay Devgn alone stands to gain in the vicinity of Rs 100 crores.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Shaitaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 15 crores 2 Rs 18 crores Total Rs 33 crores in 2 days

Watch the Shaitaan Trailer

About Shaitaan

Kabir (Ajay Devgn) lives happily in his family of 4. On the way to their farmhouse, they stop over at a dhaba, where they get in touch with Vanraj (R Madhavan). Vanraj comes off as a simple and gentle man, and immediately wins them over. While bonding over tea and snacks, Vanraj offers Janvhi (Janki Bodiwala) a poisonous laddoo, that makes her do exactly what he says. Parting ways, he secretly asks her to have a packet of poisoned biscuits in the car heading towards their farmhouse. He follows them and then forces himself into the farmhouse. Very soon, he exercises control over the girl and makes her do crazy things. Will Kabir be able to save his family from the psychopath that Vanraj is?

Shaitaan In Theatres

Shaitaan plays at a theatre near you since the 8th of March, 2024. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office outside theatres or through online ticketing platforms.

