The countdown for the release of the Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri has begun. While the actors are busy promoting the film, Anees Bazmee and his team are busy burning late-night fuel on the editing table, getting the film ready for Diwali 2024 release. According to sources close to the development, the rough cut of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, including the start and end credits is 2 hours 38 minutes.

“The film is in the final stage of post-production and the makers are all set to submit it to the censors in a day or two. The run time of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is very similar to the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, which was 2 hours 39 minutes (159 minutes) long,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the third Bhool Bhulaiyaa film is driven by a strong story-line, which results in a blend of horror elements with comedy and drama.

“And of course, much like all Bhool Bhulaiyaa films, it’s aided with a twist in the tale too,” added the source. Talking of the franchise, the runtime of Bhool Bhulaiyaa was 2 hours 39 minutes, followed by a 2-hour 25-minute runtime for the second part. “The team is confident to take the viewers on an entertaining ride during the Diwali period. It’s the perfect runtime for a loaded horror comedy,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, it’s all happening on the trade side as the distributors of both the Diwali releases – Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - are battling it out for prime-time showcasing and better screen space. While the former has demanded 60 to 62 percent of showcasing, the latter is going all guns blazing by asking for equal screens all across the board. The drama shall intensify in the days to come. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

