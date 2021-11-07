Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer rakes in Rs 24.5 crore on second day

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been off to a great start and single handedly brought Indians back to the theatres. The Diwali release opened on Friday, 5 November, to a thunderous response alongside Marvel's Eternals and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. The big banner films had an impressive start signalling a positive change for the cinema industry in India.

On day two, i.e Saturday 6 November, Sooryavanshi raked in a good collection between Rs 23 to Rs 24.5 crore at the domestic box office. The film could have done better but the Bhai Dooj holiday could be the reason behind it. On Friday, Sooryavanshi was the best performing film as it collected Rs 26.29 crore, followed by Rs 18 crore by Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and finally, Rs 7.35 crore collected by the Marvels film, Eternals.

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: "Sooryavanshi has held up very well on day two as it looks to record collections in the 24.50 crore nett range. This collection has come off a huge holiday and the drop will be only 5-10%."

Sooryavanshi was delayed several times since the Covid 19 pandemic struck. In a non-covid world, the film's figures would have been higher by approximately 25%, in the range of Rs 80 crore, considering how well Rohit Shetty's masala films perform at the box office.

Given the festive season and holidays, it will be interesting to see if Sooryavanshi picks up at the theatres on Sunday and performs even better.

