Sulthan Opening Day Box-Office: Karthi collects Rs 5 crore in TN; opens better than Kaithi, Dev and Theeran

Here's a detailed report of how the Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sulthan has fared at the box-office on it's opening day.

It has been a dry spell at the box-office in Tamil Nadu ever since the release of the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master in January. While there has been a constant flow of releases, none of the films managed to do well at the box-office. And it seems, the lull has finally come to an end, as Karthi’s action packed entertainer, Sulthan, with Rashmika Mandanna in female lead, has taken an encouraging start at the box-office. The film has raked in gross collections upward of Rs 5 crore, thereby emerging the career best opener till date for Karthi. The net figure of Sulthan in Tamil Nadu is in the range of Rs 4.25 crore. This is the best opener in Tamil Nadu since the release of Master.

Chennai City gross for Sulthan is Rs 55 lakh, which is again the biggest opener in the city for Karthi. The film had taken a slow start at the box-office in the morning shows on Friday, however, gained the momentum later in day, as the evening and night shows recorded solid occupancy with the B and C centers in particularly coming into action. It was a full house at many places in the interiors of Tamil Nadu, and this is a positive sign for the film industry. The opening of Sulthan has gone past the day one gross figures of Kaithi, Dev, Theeran and Kadaikutty Singham, and this is despite releasing in the midst of a pandemic.

It’s work half done as the film needs to be steady through the weekend and show a reasonable hold in collections from Monday to sail through and emerge the much needed Hit for the Tamil industry. Talking of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Sulthan has opened in the range of Rs 2.50 crore. The nation wide gross of Sulthan on day one is in the vicinity of Rs 7.50 crore.

Top four openers of Karthi in Tamil Nadu (Gross):

Sulthan: Rs 5 crore plus Kaithi: Rs 3.70 crore Dev: Rs 3.40 crore Theeran: Rs 3.10 crore

