Taaro Thayo Day 1 Box Office: Gujarati romantic drama benefits from subsidized rates

Indian cinema boasts of several regional films that promise diverse range of content and actors playing their parts. From North To South, East To West, Pinkvilla keeps bringing you the latest updates of Indian movies running at the box office. There is a new addition to the list and this one comes from Gujarati cinema. Titled as Taaro Thayo, the family drama hit the screens on January 17, 2025. The film has benefitted from the subsidized rates on the first day of its release.

Taaro Thayo Receives Boost On Cinema Lovers Day

Backed under the banner of Leela Mohan Productions, Taaro Thayo has managed to bring Gujarati-speaking crowd to the theaters. On the opening day, Hiten Kumar and Kaajal Oza Vaidya's latest movie has benefitted from subsidized rates in the home state. This is to note that its release date concided with Cinema Lovers Day which facilitates cinegoers to buy the tickets at discounted prices.

Gujarati audience grabbed the opportunity of cheaper ticket sales on the occasion and flocked to the cinemas to watch this heartwarming celebration of love. The film is expected to perform well during its theatrical run, provided it receives strong word-of-mouth from cinegoers.

All about Taaro Thayo

Taaro Thayo features Hiten Kumar as Kedar and Kaajal Oza Vaidya playing the role of Mitali. The Gujarati release also features actors like Hitu Kanodia, Vyoma Nandi, and Sunny Pancholi in crucial roles. The trailer of Dharmesh Patel's directorial was unveiled on YouTube on January 3, 2025.

Hiten Kumar and Kaajal Oza Vaidya's Work Fronts

Before Taaro Thayo, Hiten Kumar worked in the 2024 film, The Great Gujarati Matrimony. His co-star Kaajal Oza Vaidya was previously seen in Gujarati horror comedy, Karkhanu, last year.

Taaro Thayo In Theaters

Taaro Thayo is running in theaters near you.

