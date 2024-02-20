Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office 2nd Monday: Shahid-Kriti romcom holds strong; Netts Rs 2.20 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others added around Rs 2-2.25 crores nett at the box office in India on its second Monday. The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya introduced the buy one get one scheme for the movie again over the weekdays which aided its numbers but as they say, offers don't work if there's no acceptance. With a cume of Rs 59 crores after 11 days, the movie looks well on course to nett over Rs 70 crores.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Box Office Run Is Encouraging For The Hindi Movie Industry

There are a lot of factors gone into making the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon robo-com the phenomenon that it has become. The result gives hope to the ailing Bollywood industry which is still trying to find its feet. There was a desperate need for a mid-range lighthearted film to work at the box office and it has. While achieving this enviable feat (of emerging a success) required a host of incentives, it can still be rejoiced upon to have reached this far since most films these days fail to even take flight.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Is Rewarding For Investors

The bonus for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the serious business it is managing internationally. The movie is approaching the 4 million dollar mark and lifetime can be around 4.75-5 million dollars. The global cume stood at Rs 100 crores after the second weekend and now it can get to around Rs 130 crores too, which seemed very difficult at the beginning. Everyone part of the rom-com is going to make money.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 3 crores 8 Rs 3 crores 9 Rs 5 crores 10 Rs 6 crores 11 Rs 2.20 crores Total Rs 59 crores nett in 10 days in India

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

ALSO READ: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office: Shahid-Kriti film breaks into the Rs 100 crore worldwide club