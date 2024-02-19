Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office: Shahid-Kriti film breaks into the Rs 100 crore worldwide club

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah crossed the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark at the box office on its 2nd Sunday, that is its 10th theatrical day. After 10 days, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has managed Rs 56.80 crores nett (Rs 68.50 crores gross) in India and 3.75 million dollars (Rs 31.50 crores) internationally for a cume of exactly Rs 100 crores.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Is Now Part Of The Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Club

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has steam left and can end its proceedings grossing Rs 125-130 crores which is more than what most people expected from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's movie. There were incentives for the film over the weekdays in week one and they have been reintroduced over the weekdays in the second week. The buy-one-get-one offer gave the film momentum that it required after a rather decent first weekend but with the movie finding the kind of acceptance that it has got after that, there was no need of running the offer over the weekdays in week 2 as it makes the audience keep expecting an offer for every film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Looks At A Recovery Of Rs 120 Crores

Regardless, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a certified success at the box office. The total share for the film can end up in the vicinity of Rs 50 crores. Clubbed with non-theatrical rights of around Rs 70 crores, the total recoveries of Rs 120 crores will help the producers make a substantial amount of money on the film. More decent box office earners like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will help the movie industry be in a much better state than what it is in.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

