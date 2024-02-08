Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Preview: Shahid, Kriti film run time, screen count, & opening day

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for the first time on the robotic-romantic-comedy, Teri Baataon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which marks the return of the former to dancing after a decade. The film has made its presence felt on social media over the last month with music catching up among the audiences. The film was certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 23 minutes.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya targets a wide release in India

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is getting a wide release in India by Pen Marudhar, as the studio is looking to release on over 2500 screens as per industry estimates. The advance bookings for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened on Tuesday noon and the response so far has been decent to say the least. As on Thursday at 9.30 AM, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-led film has sold 12,800 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. The family entertainer will be looking to close its pre-sales in the top 3 chains in the range of 30,000 tickets for the opening day alone. There was a talk of possible corporate bookings for the film earlier last week, but so far, no erratic trends have been found in the national chains as the sales are completely organic in PVRInox and Cinepolis.

To put things to perspective, last years super hit, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had sold 22,000 tickets in the top 3 chains and opened above the Rs 5 crore mark. Shehzada on the other hand had sold 30,000 tickets, Bhediya stood at pre-sales of 33,000, whereas Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Satya Prem Ki Katha sold 56,000 tickets and 57,000 tickets respectively. All the films that sold around 30,000 tickets opened in the bracket of Rs 5 to 7 crore, whereas Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Satya Prem Ki Katha saw a start of Rs 8.40 crore and 8.20 crore respectively.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya looks to open at Rs 6 crore

Looking at the advance booking trends, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will be targeting a first-day business in the range of Rs 5.50 to 6.50 crore, with a major chunk of the business coming in from the national multiplex chains. With a clean run ahead, if the film commands a positive word of mouth in the audience, there is a chance to record a positive trend and emerge a successful venture. The music has worked well digitally leading to awareness; however, the audience is waiting for word of mouth before stepping out.

It’s the Valentine Day period on the weekdays, which should give that additional cushion to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is enough showcasing and no competition and it’s all on the entertainment quotient to land right with the audience. Dinesh Vijan has delivered successful films in this genre and the hope is on his sensibilities to hit the bulls eye again.Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

