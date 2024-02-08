Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Final Advance Booking: Shahid-Kriti film sells 31000 tickets in top chains

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others gained good momentum on the last day of advance ticket sales after slow sale of tickets in its first two days. By selling around 21000 tickets on the last day in top national chains, the total tickets sold by TBMAUJ in PVRInox and Cinepolis are around 31000, with PVR contributing around 24000 tickets and Cinepolis following suit with over 7000 tickets. Based on the ratio of tickets sold, PVRInox and Cinepolis will be contributing close to 2/3rd of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's opening collections.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Sells 35000 Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day

A sale of 31000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day looked unlikely for the Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon robo-com at the start of advances but the last day changed things in favour of the film, considerably. An opening of around Rs 6 crores is what the film looks to score with there being a possibility of Rs 7 crores if the reception is favourable. Although these numbers don't look too appealing, they give the movie a decent platform to make a larger overall impact. In the post pandemic setting, even a decent start can assure a good theatrical run if it has audience reception on its side.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Will Look To Enjoy A Long Open Run Till Eid

TBMAUJ has had a lot going in favour for itself from an appreciated trailer to well received songs and an intriguing concept. Although this does not reflect much in the film's opening, it sure will act as a catylst in the long run provided the content clicks. It doesn't have much local competition till Eid and that's always a good sign for a long theatrical run, which the makers would really want after not-so-big initials.

Have a look at the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In a futuristic world, a bumbling young man meets the girl of his dreams. As he navigates his way through a series of comical mishaps and dangerous situations, he must win her heart facing an evil companion.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya On 9th February

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases in theatres tomorrow, that is on 9th February, 2024. The tickets for the film can be purchased digitally or from the box office.

