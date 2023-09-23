The Great Indian Family Day 1 Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film takes an alarmingly low start; Netts Rs 1 crore

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar starrer The Great Indian Family, directed by director Vijay Krishna Acharya, took an insanely low opening of Rs 1 crore nett at the Indian box office on the opening day. The numbers were always expected to be on the lower end of the spectrum due to lacklustre promotions and little awareness but what it has attained is simply a shocker and indicates outright rejection, atleast on the opening front. With an opening of this sort, The Great Indian Family won't just need exponential weekend growth but also a Monday number that supersedes the day 1 numbers by a margin. The initial reception for the film is positive and it is to be seen if that takes the film anywhere.

The Great Indian Family Has An Astonishingly Low Opening Day Of Rs 1 Crore In India

The Great Indian Family had Vicky Kaushal return to theatres after the super success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which despite having less theatrical mileage to begin with, exceeded all box office expectations and emerged a super-hit venture. While Zara Hatke Zara Bachke managed to atleast register a half-decent opening, The Great Indian Family has clearly not. The film was not even the first choice for Indian cinegoers with Jawan continuing to remain as the most preferred movie choice for its third consecutive Friday, with collections almost seven times as much as the new Vicky Kaushal starrer. A realistic target for The Great Indian Family would be to have a 6x opening day multiplier for the weekend and a 12x multiplier for the week, given its release size, which gives ample room to grow.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of The Great Indian Family Are As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 1 crore nett in 1 day

Watch The Great Indian Family Trailer

About The Great Indian Family

Ved Vyas Tripathi aka Bhajan Kumar (Vicky Kaushal) lives in Balrampur, in an orthodox Hindu family. Despite being a Pandit, he has a longing to live just a normal life, which he fulfills in the company of his friends. In an unexpected development, he falls in love with a Sikh lady (Manushi Chhillar). A fateful letter one fine night, reveals that Bhajan Kumar is not a Hindu but a Muslim by birth. Bhajan feels unhomely with the change in behaviour of almost everyone in his house towards him barring his Brahmin father who has gone on a pilgrimage, and decides to leave his house and convert into a Muslim for real. The story that follows, takes you on the journey of Bhajan towards knowing who he really is.

Where And When To Watch The Great Indian Family

