The Greatest of All Time Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer amass 280cr worldwide in 4 days

The GOAT took the third greatest start of all time for a Kollywood film internationally, just behind Leo (USD 17.90 million) and Jailer (USD 14.90 million).

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Sep 09, 2024  |  03:39 PM IST |  328
vijay, the goat,
Vijay in The GOAT (image courtesy of AGS Productions)

The Greatest of All Time posted USD 14.25 million (Rs. 120 crore) overseas in its four-day extended weekend. This marks the third greatest start of all time for a Kollywood film internationally, just behind Leo (USD 17.90 million) and Jailer (USD 14.90 million). Combined with Rs. 162 crore approx in India, the worldwide gross amounted to Rs. 282 crore after four days.

After its opening day, it seemed like the weekend may settle around USD 13 million but the film showed a strong hold on Friday and then the weekend played very well to take it over USD 14 million. The film started USD 2.50 million lower than Leo on its opening day but on Sunday the shortfall was just USD 100K, all of which was from the Middle East, whereas in almost all other markets the film moved ahead of Leo. Leo added USD 6 million to its total after the first weekend, The GOAT will be expected to replicate that if not more as the trend has been stronger so far.

The opening was strong across the board. Among the best, Sri Lanka and France set a record for an Indian film. Malaysia will be a close call with early estimates putting it just ahead of Leo. Canada and other European markets performed similarly to Leo, while the United States managed to match Leo for the Friday-Sunday frame despite Thursday being less than half.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of The GOAT is as follows:

Area Gross
United States USD 2,350,000
Canada USD 975,000
Australia USD 645,000
Middle East USD 3,000,000
Malaysia USD 2,275,000
Singapore USD 1,150,000
Sri Lanka USD 675,000
Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 175,000
United Kingdom USD 1,075,000
France USD 575,000
Rest of Europe USD 1,250,000
Rest of World USD 100,000
   
Total USD 14,250,000
(Rs. 120.00 cr.)

