The Greatest of All Time posted USD 14.25 million (Rs. 120 crore) overseas in its four-day extended weekend. This marks the third greatest start of all time for a Kollywood film internationally, just behind Leo (USD 17.90 million) and Jailer (USD 14.90 million). Combined with Rs. 162 crore approx in India, the worldwide gross amounted to Rs. 282 crore after four days.

After its opening day, it seemed like the weekend may settle around USD 13 million but the film showed a strong hold on Friday and then the weekend played very well to take it over USD 14 million. The film started USD 2.50 million lower than Leo on its opening day but on Sunday the shortfall was just USD 100K, all of which was from the Middle East, whereas in almost all other markets the film moved ahead of Leo. Leo added USD 6 million to its total after the first weekend, The GOAT will be expected to replicate that if not more as the trend has been stronger so far.

The opening was strong across the board. Among the best, Sri Lanka and France set a record for an Indian film. Malaysia will be a close call with early estimates putting it just ahead of Leo. Canada and other European markets performed similarly to Leo, while the United States managed to match Leo for the Friday-Sunday frame despite Thursday being less than half.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of The GOAT is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 2,350,000 Canada USD 975,000 Australia USD 645,000 Middle East USD 3,000,000 Malaysia USD 2,275,000 Singapore USD 1,150,000 Sri Lanka USD 675,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 175,000 United Kingdom USD 1,075,000 France USD 575,000 Rest of Europe USD 1,250,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 Total USD 14,250,000

(Rs. 120.00 cr.)

