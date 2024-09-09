While the Thalapathy Vijay-led The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is recording a phenomenal run in Tamil Nadu, the Hindi Dubbed version of the film is springing a pleasant at lower levels with its performance. After opening at Rs 2.00 crore on Thursday, the film collected Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, jumped to Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday, and finally peaked at Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday.

The four-day weekend total of this Venkat Prabhu directorial stands at Rs 9.15 crore, and the film could hit the Rs 25 crore mark in the long run, depending on the hold in collections on Monday. The business has gone up over the weekend which is a positive sign as upward trajectory always indicates some sort of interest and appreciation in the cinema-going audience. The film has done these numbers without a release in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis.

A better release planning and showcasing in the national chains would have boosted the prospects of The GOAT by at-least 35 percent. Interestingly, the opening weekend trend of The GOAT in Hindi is very similar to the last film featuring Thalapathy Vijay – LEO – as the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial had collected Rs 10.00 crore. The first-weekend biz of both The GOAT and LEO indicates a certain amount of fan-following of Thalapathy Vijay at the ground level in the Hindi Belts as the audience is coming in without proper promotions, as also a restrained theatrical release.

While these numbers are not big on the face of it, the fact that the biz is coming in from non-national chains and single screens, is an early indication of a well-mounted, well-planned, and well-promoted Thalapathy Vijay film to blow big in the Hindi market too. The eyes are now on the Monday trend, as a good hold is a must to push the film towards a decent total in the long run.

The GOAT Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Thursday: Rs 2.00 crore

Friday: Rs 1.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 2.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 2.90 crore

Total: Rs 9.15 crore

