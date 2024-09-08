The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Day 3 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay records biggest Saturday of all time in Tamil Nadu

The Thalapathy Vijay led The Greatest of All Time has scored an excellent Saturday in Tamil Nadu with estimates in the range of Rs 27.50 crore. The Venkat Prabhu directorial has scored an all-time record with thje biggest Saturday collection, surpassing the previous best, LEO, which again featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. With this, the three-day total in Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 79.25 crore as per estimates, and the film is headed for an extended weekend in the range of Rs 107 to 110 crore.

The film is running riots in Tamil Nadu, however, the business in Kerala and Telugu states is not upto the mark. Surprisingly, the North Belt is warming up to The GOAT and the film could spring a surprise by putting up a respectable total in the long run. Interestingly, the business is coming despite a no-release in the national chains due to short OTT window. The three-day All-India total of The Greatest of All Time stands at a solid Rs 122.50 crore and the film is targeting an extended weekend in the North of Rs 160 crore.

The film is holding well in Karnataka too, though not at the level of LEO. The overseas business is off the roof with estimates indicating a 4-day opening weekend biz around the USD 14 Million mark, taking the worldwide total in the North of Rs 275 crore. The best performance in coming in from the United States, where the film is competing with LEO on a day to day basis, attempting to score an all-time record.

The good news for The GOAT lies in the fact that the home market, Tamil Nadu, is performing extremely well and the film will be aiming to enter the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its run, emerging yet another blockbuster for the GOAT – Thalapathy Vijay – though we can say this with surety only on seeing the Monday hold.

Here’s the day wise break down of The Goat (All India)

Thursday: Rs 53.00 crore

Friday: Rs 29.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 40.00 crore

Total: Rs 122.50 crore

