The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree is continuing with its historic box office trend in India. According to estimates, the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy collected Rs 23.00 to 23.50 crore in its fourth weekend, taking total collections to Rs 523.50 crore. With this the Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios produced film has emerged as the second highest-grossing film of Hindi cinema, going past the lifetime collections of Pathaan (Rs 513 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs 515 crore).

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will now be chasing the lifetime collections of Jawan to emerge the #1 Hindi Film of all time. For those unaware, Jawan collected Rs 555.50 crore at the box office in Hindi, and with another 3-week run, Stree 2 has a shot of topping the numbers and emerge an all-time grosser in Hindi language. The film is an all-time blockbuster, probably the biggest in terms of ROI in the last decade or so.

The trend from Monday will give an insight into the chances of the film to top the Rs 555 crore number, as it’s going to be a race to the finish. There is National Cinema Day coming up on 20th September and it could be this day when Stree 2 creates history to emerge the biggest grosser ever in the Hindi language. Every day and every crore will count from hereon as it’s an exciting race to create history.

The Rs 500 crore club and lifetime numbers of Bahubali 2 looked like a dream in the post-pandemic world, but the things have changed massively in the last 1 and a half years. While Pathaan started the proceedings in January 2023, it was Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal that followed the suite by hitting the Rs 500 crore numbers.

Stree 2 has scored the biggest fourth Sunday of all time and also become the first ever Hindi film to hit double-digit mark on the fourth Sunday. With this, it’s also flirting with the biggest fourth weekend of all time, though the actuals in the morning will give a clearer picture.

Stree 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Week One: Rs 292 crore

Week Two: Rs 141 crore

Week Three: Rs 66.75 crore

4th Friday: Rs 4.25 crore

4th Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

4th Sunday: Rs 10.75 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 523.50 crore

