Thudarum Kerala Advance Booking: Mohanlal, Shobhana starrer records superb pre-sales of around Rs 2 crore for 2nd Wednesday

Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer Thudarum has been ripping off the box office since it hit the cinemas. The movie will continue to score big, all thanks to its sensational hold at the box office and a phenomenal advance booking. The Tharun Moorthy-directed movie is registering solid pre-sales in its second week.

Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum is creating havoc at the box office with its dream run. Opened with Rs 5.10 crore, the movie wrapped its opening week at Rs 47 crore in Kerala. Soon, the family drama clocked over the Rs 75 crore mark, crossing the lifetime cume of Manjummel Boys in Kerala.

The movie will continue its glorious run as it has registered a healthy pre-sales of Rs 1.90 crore for its second Wednesday.

This is a sensational hold to say the least. The Mohanlal movie recorded a 50% hold on its first Wednesday. With such phenomenal pre-bookings, Thudarum is all set to record another big day at the box office. Based on its strong trends and rising demand among the audience, the movie is expected to clock over Rs 4 crore plus on its second Wednesday (Day 13).

Currently standing at Rs 76.30 crore, the movie has already smashed the lifetime earnings of Aavesham (Rs 76 crore). It will smash the final cume of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life on its Day 13. If all goes well, the movie will write history by surpassing L2 Empuraan and 2018 in the next three days and emerge as the new Industry-Hit of Malayalam cinema at the Kerala box office.

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

