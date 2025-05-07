Thudarum Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal starrer crosses Rs 80 crore mark in 13 days, becoming 3rd Lalettan movie to do so

Malayalam flick Thudarum starring Mohanlal in the lead, along with Shobhana, is storming the box office and setting new benchmarks with each passing day. The Tharun Moorthy-directed family drama is recording a phenomenal box office trend even in its second week.

Bankrolled by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark at the Kerala box office, becoming the fourth Malayalam movie to do so. Interestingly, three out of four movies in this club belong to Mohanlal- L2 Empuraan, Pulimurugan, and Thudaram.

Advertisement

Thudarum achieved this incredible feat in only 13 days. It has smashed the lifetime cume of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Rs 79 crore) and is now marching towards the final cume of Pulimurugan (Rs 85.10 crore).

The movie will continue to score big even in its third weekend despite facing a major dent in show count as new releases arrive. It will soon storm past the final cume of L2 Empuraan (Rs 87 crore) and 2018 (Rs 89.50 crore) to emerge as the new Industry Hit at the Kerala box office.

Moreover, the movie has the potential to become the first to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Kerala box office, setting a massive benchmark for the upcoming releases. Though this record was assumed to be made by L2 Empuraan, it ended up being the second highest-grossing movie of all time in its home state due to the average box office trend on weekdays. Nevertheless, Thudarum is on course to achieve this huge milestone.

Advertisement

Movies that crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in Kerala:-

2018

L2 Empuran

Pulimurugan

Thudarum

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal vs Marvel at UAE Box Office: Malayalam legend BEATS Hollywood superheroes not once but twice