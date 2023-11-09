Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film sells 1.22 lakh tickets in top chains for opening day

3 days prior to its release on the 12th of November, 2023, Tiger 3 has sold a reasonably good 1.22 lakh tickets for the opening day. The booking pace is expected to increase closer to the release.

Written by Rishil Jogani Updated on Nov 09, 2023   |  12:33 AM IST  |  1.5K
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi
Tiger 3 has sold 122000 tickets in national chains for the opening day, three days prior to its release (Credit: Yash Raj Films)

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's much awaited film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma added around 22000 tickets in top national chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis in its fourth day of advance sales. This takes the cumulative sales of Tiger 3 to 122000 tickets with three days still to go. At the same juncture Brahmastra had sold 92000 tickets and Gadar 2 had sold 77000 tickets. The Maneesh Sharma directorial will aim to sell in the vicinity of around 3 - 3.5 lakh tickets for the opening day.

Tiger 3 Has Sold 1.22 Lakh Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day, 3 Days Before Release

Selling 3 - 3.5 lakh tickets would be an impressive result and make it the film with the third highest advance sales in national chains for the opening day in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is releasing on a Sunday, the Laxmi Pooja Day and thus the expectations atleast on the opening front are conservative. It has been a while since a film with potential is releasing on this day and what it registers will help understand the fair value potential of films for the day.

The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film will see a dramatic growth on the days that follow, as the festive season starts. For reference, for Monday the 13th, the actioner has already sold 47000 tickets in top chains. The momentum will be carried through the week, although there will be a few roadblocks in the form of big Cricket World Cup matches which will have viewers glued onto their television sets.

Top Advance Bookings for Day 1 at Top 3 National Chains - 2023

Movies 2023  Tickets Sold in National Chains
Jawan 5.57L
Pathaan 5.56L
Adipurush 2.85L*
Gadar 2 2.74L
Tiger 3 1.22L (3 days to go)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 80.5K*
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 73K
OMG 2 72K
Satyaprem Ki Katha 58K*
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 56K
Dream Girl 2 53K
Bholaa 36K
Fukrey 3 35K
The Kerala Story 32K
Shehzada 30K*
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 22K*
Selfiee 8K
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway 6K
Mission Raniganj 6K 

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 releases at a theatre near you in India on 12th November, 2023

