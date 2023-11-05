Tiger 3 Overseas Box Office: Pre-sales of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film cross USD 350k, 6 days before release

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is now less than a week away from its release in theatres. The much awaited actioner, part of YRF's Spy Universe, releases a day in advance in international circuits to make most of the short weekend that it would have been deprived of, had it opted for a Monday release (Govardhan Pooja Day/Post Diwali Day). Tiger 3 has registered sales of around USD 350k internationally till the end of the Saturday prior to its release. Of the USD 350k, around USD 80k is for Saturday and around USD 270k is for Sunday. The advance bookings, 6 days prior to the release are third only to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan among 2023 Hindi releases.

Tiger 3 Has Generated Pretty Good Advance Sales At The Box Office Internationally

North America

Tiger 3's highest contributing international centre is North America, where it has already sold tickets worth USD 130k for the short opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday). Of the USD 130k, 36k is for Saturday and 94k is for Sunday. Before the film's release, Saturday's advance bookings will be higher than Sunday in the territory.

UAE-GCC-KSA

Next up is UAE-GCC-KSA, which has historically been a strong zone for Salman Khan's films. Tiger 3 has cumulatively grossed USD 100k, 6 days in advance. 34k is for Saturday and 66k is for Sunday. The pace will further pick up a day prior to release.

UK And Rest Of Europe

UK and Europe have also joined Tiger's party. UK leads with sale of around USD 60k and the Rest Of Europe follows suit with around USD 25k worth of sale. Only a fraction of the sales are for Saturday due to limited showcasing so far.

Oceania

Australia and New Zealand have grossed USD 25k in its opening frame. The numbers have entirely come for Sunday. Australia is leading with 21k while New Zealand trails with 4k worth of sales. The bookings for Tiger 3 are yet to open in the Far East and other countries part of the Indian Subcontinent.

Tiger 3 Looks To Gross 5 Million Dollars Internationally, Over Saturday And Sunday

Overall, the advances for Tiger 3 internationally are very good. With such advances, a film would normally gross USD 5 million over the short two day weekend. Since it is a short weekend, one can expect a relatively strong hold over the weekdays and second weekend.

You can watch Tiger 3 from 11th November 2023, at a theatre near you internationally. Have you booked your tickets for the third installment of the action spy film?

