Vidaamuyarchi Day 12 Box Office Trends: Ajith Kumar starrer nears end of SAD theatrical run

Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar in the lead along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, is near its theatrical end at the box office. The Magizh Thirumeni-directed film couldn't impress the audience much in the cinemas.

Vidaamuyarchi continues to struggle; eyes a low 2nd Monday

Considered among the biggest Kollywood releases this year, Vidaamuyarchi disappointed with its poor trend after the opening weekend. The movie is continuously struggling for an audience in the theaters.

After hitting over Rs 75 crore mark by the end of its second weekend, Vidaamuyarchi is heading for a low second Monday. As per estimates, it will add only Rs 30 lakh today, which hints towards its end at the box office soon.

Vidaamuyarchi eyes its finish under Rs 150 crore worldwide

The Ajith Kumar starrer met with bland word-of-mouth which curtailed the potential of its business at the box office. Sadly, the movie is gearing up for a finish under Rs 150 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Its Tamil gross will wrap much lower than the Rs 100 crore mark. This is a disappointing result for such a well-budgeted movie that stars an A-list Superstar.

Vidaamuyarchi is expected to bundle up with the title of the fourth highest-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar's career. The top three spots belong to Thunivu, Viswasam and Valimai, respectively.

Fans are now awaiting the release of Ajith Kumar's next biggie Good Bad Ugly, which is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

Vidaamuyarchi In Cinemas

Vidaamuyarchi is available in cinemas now.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.