Vidaamuyarchi Day 11 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar's action thriller crashes; collects mere Rs 3.25 crore in 2nd weekend

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, turned out to be a big miss at the box office. Though the movie recorded a good start, it failed to maintain a good momentum post the weekend.

Vidaamuyarchi crashes with just Rs 3.25 crore of 2nd weekend

Opened with an excellent Rs 25.50 crore in Tamil Nadu, the action thriller wrapped its first weekend at Rs 61 crore. Further, it recorded a downward trajectory and grossed Rs 72.50 crore in an 8-day-long first week.

The movie entered its second week with expectations of a few magical jumps; however, things didn't turn out well. It grossed Rs 90 lakh on the second Friday, followed by Rs 1.10 crore on the second Saturday. As per estimates, the movie is set to collect Rs 1.25 crore today on the second Sunday, taking its total collection to Rs 75.75 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

Looking at its current trends, the movie will wrap up its theatrical run very soon. Fans will have to wait for a proper Ajith Kumar comeback as Vidaamuyarchi turned out to a Below Average at the box office. All eyes are now on his next release, Good Bad Ugly.

Day wise box office collections of Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 25.50 crore 2 Rs 10 crore 3 Rs 13 crore 4 Rs 12.50 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 0.90 crore 10 Rs 1.10 crore 11 Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 75.75 crore

