BTS announces special live broadcast of J-Hope’s Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 performance, here’s how to watch it

J-Hope is making a powerful return to the global festival stage, this time in Europe. The BTS rapper and dancer is officially headlining Lollapalooza Berlin 2025. And excitement is running high among fans around the world. J-Hope is set to perform on Sunday, July 13. His name stands out as one of the top-billed acts at the two-day music event being held at Berlin’s Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium.

His participation was first announced back in February 2025, when organizers unveiled a diverse lineup featuring global stars, including K-pop girl group IVE. The festival, which runs from July 12 to 13, has become one of Europe’s top summer events.

When and where to watch J-Hope’s performance

Fans who can’t make it to Berlin need not worry! In addition to the official Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 YouTube livestream, fans now have several additional viewing options. BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed that J-Hope’s full set will also be streamed live and in real time. This makes it easier for fans worldwide to join in and watch his performance.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Performance Date (Local Time): Sunday, July 13

Time (KST): 3:15 AM – 4:45 AM on Monday, July 14

Time (IST): 11:45 PM Sunday – 1:15 AM Monday (around midnight)

Streaming Platforms:

Weverse LIVE (via app, website, and Weverse TV)

BANGTANTV YouTube Channel

This dual-streaming approach ensures global accessibility. It allows both Weverse users and casual fans to enjoy the performance as it happens.

J-Hope’s historic Lollapalooza debut

This won’t be J-Hope’s first time on the Lollapalooza stage. Back in July 2022, he made history by headlining Lollapalooza Chicago. He became the first Korean artist to lead a major U.S. music festival. His solo set received rave reviews for its energy, creativity, and genre-blending sound.

That moment marked a new chapter in his solo journey, and fans have been waiting for another like it ever since. With Berlin on the horizon, expectations are high for an evolved performance with new music, surprises, and signature J-Hope flair.

IVE also set to perform on Day 1

While J-Hope headlines on Sunday, IVE will represent K-pop on Saturday, July 12. The girl group will take over the Telekom Main Stage from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM (local time). Their inclusion alongside J-Hope highlights the growing presence of Korean acts in major international festivals.

Lollapalooza Berlin app for real-time updates

Fans attending the event in person or following from afar can stay in the loop by downloading the official Lollapalooza Berlin app. It’s available on both the App Store and Google Play. The app provides detailed artist profiles, real-time stage schedules, site maps, and performance alerts throughout the weekend.

