Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Day 6: Rishab Shetty starrer sees jump on discounted Tuesday, surpasses lifetime earnings of first part

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) witnessed a solid jump of 25 percent today on its first Tuesday. Tuesday, being discount day, generally sees a jump in collections; there was a further boost from the holiday in several parts of the country. Estimates suggest that the movie added Rs 9.50 crore to Rs 10 crore on its Day 6 in Hindi, bringing its total revenue to Rs 86.50 crore nett.

The Rishab Shetty starrer is poised to collect over Rs. 100 crore net in its extended opening week. Depending on how much it jumps on the second weekend, it will determine how far the movie can go in the Hindi belt. Considering current trends, the Rs 150 crore plus total is a lock with an eye on the Rs 175 crore or so finish. The film has almost three weeks open till Diwali releases arrive. If it could sustain even after, there is a good chance of scoring the double century.

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture in Hindi. It has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Kantara: A Legend (2022) in just 6 days in the North belt. For the record, the original film had collected Rs 83 crore net in Hindi.

Day-wise box office collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi:

Day Hindi Box Office 1 Rs 17.75 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 18.25 crore 4 Rs 21.50 crore 5 Rs 8.00 crore 6 Rs 10.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 86.50 crore net

Besides its Hindi dubbed version, the movie is performing best in South Indian states, especially in its home state of Karnataka..

