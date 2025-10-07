Kantara Chapter 1: Makers issue statement against fans mimicking Daiva's persona: ‘Such acts trivialize…’

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is receiving widespread love from the audience in cinemas. The movie, released on October 2nd, 2025, has taken over the internet and become the talk of the town. However, some overexcited fans couldn't control their emotions and went on to imitate and mimic the Daiva persona. Hombale Films, which backed the mythological epic saga, has now released an official note while raising concerns about the same.

The makers took to their social media handles and shared a note, which began while paying gratitude to the audiences for their love towards Kantara: Chapter 1.

The statement reads, "To the cinephiles and the global audience, Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas. We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil with the world. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings.”

Furthermore, the makers appealed to fans not to imitate, mimic, or mock the Daiva characters, as such acts trivialize the religious faith and sentiments of the Tulu community. “Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship, as featured in our film, is rooted in deep spiritual tradition and is not intended for performance or casual mimicry. Such acts amount to trivializing our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community. Hombale Films, therefore, makes a strong and sincere appeal to the public and audiences to refrain from any act that involves imitating, mimicking, or trivializing the Daiva personas—whether in cinema halls or in public places,” wrote the makers.

What exactly has happened?

Recently, a fan dressed in Daiva's attire stunned the audience in theaters. The video went viral on social media, which met with divided opinions. In another incident, a fan was seen mimicking Rishab Shetty's possession performance from the film, outside a theater in Bengaluru.

