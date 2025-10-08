Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany release date postponed to avoid clash with Dude

The makers of the Vignesh Shivan directorial Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) have announced that the film’s release has been postponed. Originally scheduled to hit theatres on October 17, 2025, the film will now release on December 18, 2025.

The decision comes to avoid a clash with another Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer, Dude, which is set to release on October 17. Both films featuring the popular actor were initially slated for back-to-back releases, prompting concerns of a box office clash.

Why was Love Insurance Kompany postponed?

Taking to social media, the official distributors, Seven Screen Studio, explained the reason for rescheduling. “Like two trains on the same track, a head-on collision helps no one. With genuine concern for our beloved hero Pradeep Ranganathan and respect for the efforts behind both films, we've thoughtfully decided to reschedule the release of LIK to December 18, 2025,” the statement read.

Despite efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, the makers of Dude, the studios couldn’t reach an agreement on release dates. “Despite our best efforts to coordinate with Mythri Movies, we couldn't find common ground and we believe it's wiser to let both films shine without overlap. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Pradeep Ranganathan and the entire team of Dude for a joyous Diwali and a grand success at the box office!” added Seven Screen Studio.

Here’s what fans can expect from back-to-back releases

Pradeep Ranganathan fans are in for a treat as both films are set to release within two months, giving audiences a double dose of the actor on the big screen. While Dude, written and directed by Keerthiswaran, features Sai Abhyankkar, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini, Love Insurance Kompany stars Kirthi Shetty and SJ Suryah alongside Pradeep Ranganathan.

Dude marks Keerthiswaran’s directorial debut and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, as per Cinema Express. On the other hand, Love Insurance Kompany is directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Seven Screen Studio. Both films are highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting their release in theatres.

The official announcement confirms that Love Insurance Kompany will now release on December 18, 2025, providing ample time for Dude to complete its theatrical run. This move ensures that both films receive maximum attention and box office potential without overlapping.

