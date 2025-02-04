BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN becomes fastest K-pop album to hit 5 billion streams on Spotify

BTS’ maknae Jungkook, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, continues to reach new milestones. His debut solo album GOLDEN has surpassed an impressive 5 billion streams on Spotify, making it the fastest K-pop album to achieve this record. His influence remains strong even during his hiatus.

On February 2, 2025, BTS' Jungkook's solo album GOLDEN surpassed 5 billion streams on Spotify, making him the fastest K-pop act in history to achieve this milestone. Across all credits, he has accumulated 8.2 billion streams on the platform. Additionally, he became the fastest K-pop idol to reach 17 million followers on Spotify. These achievements further cement his status as a global star, showcasing his immense popularity and influence even while on hiatus due to his military service in South Korea.

Watch Standing Next To You MV from GOLDEN

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023, taking the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, both of which topped international charts. Moreover, the artist has also released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. The film follows the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release.

An extended version of the docufilm I AM STILL was released as a docuseries titled I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL on December 3, 2024. The series delves deeper into the artist's musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN. This expanded series includes an additional 55 minutes of content, featuring performances and moments not included in the original film, which was released globally in September 2024.

Notably, it showcases the full version of Jungkook's GOLDEN Live On Stage album showcase from November 2023. Fans can look forward to live performances of tracks such as Closer to You, Yes or No, Please Don't Change, Hate You, Short Glass of Tears, and his solo hit Still With You, making it a must-watch for those eager to experience the artist's musical evolution in greater depth.