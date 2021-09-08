Candy Web Series Review: Ronit Roy & Richa Chadha shine in this gripping murder mystery

Cast: Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha, Manu Rishi Chadha, Gopal Datt, Riddhi Kumar

Director: Ashish R Shukla

Platform: Voot

Rating: 3/5

The mountains are always mysterious and there are several folklores surrounding the mystic valleys in India. Playing upon one of the conspiracy theories, director Ashish R Shukla comes up with Candy, a murder mystery in the Himalayas set against the backdrop of drugs, corruption, redemption, monsters, cops, masters and the students. The premise is about how a murder impacts the ones in power and brings them all under the radar of law. The series is split into 8 episodes with an approximate run time of 5 hours plus. However, the story telling is gripping from the word go and the director manages to hold the attention for a major chunk of the narrative.

There are a couple of loose ends in the fourth and fifth episode, however, the twists and turns grips you into the narrative from the sixth episode onwards. While the unfolding of core conflict is a little predictable, the finale is something that comes across as a shocking surprise. The cinematography takes us through the beautiful locales and also brings in the requisite darkness to the narrative on screen as demanded by the script.

The dialogues are solid as the team has managed to crack the right balance between keeping them real and bringing a larger-than-life touch. Much like Undekhi (Ashish’s earlier digital venture), there is a unique multi-dimensional storytelling template that’s at the display here, switching from the story of one character to the other.

Speaking of performances, Ronit Roy shines in the portrayal of master Jayant Parekh. He is subdued when required, however, there is a portion that puts the angry side of the actor to the forefront – and he aces it like a boss. It’s a multi-dimensional character requiring him to display a range of emotions and this well can be termed one of Ronit Roy’s finest performances in the last few years. Richa Chadha as Ratna Sankhwar, is efficient. Her character shades from being corrupt to the arc of redemption, and she does very well to make her cop turn look believable. Manu Rishi Chadha and Riddhi Kumar too leave a mark with their respective performances. Gopal Datt tries to break away from his comic image and is decent as headmaster Thomas.

All said and done, Candy is a well-made murder mystery that rides on the towering performances of Ronit Roy and Richa Chadha with an element of unpredictability towards the end. Same story with a relatively shorter run time would have left a bigger impact, but nonetheless, it’s worth a watch.

Also Read| Thalaivii Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's film an ode to Amma by Jaya