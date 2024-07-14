DAWN deletes personal posts from Instagram including photos with ex-girlfriend HyunA

DAWN deleted most of his Instagram posts and has only kept posts related to his work as a soloist. Deleted posts also include his pictures with ex-fiancée HyunA.

DAWNN was previously a member of the group PENTAGON. He parted ways after making his relationship with HyunA public. Earlier this month, HyunA announced her marriage with former Highlight member Junhyung.

DAWN deletes Instagram post

K-pop artist DAWN deleted most of his posts from his Instagram feed keeping only 15 posts with are related to his work as a soloist. A total of 1,080 posts were deleted from his account. He has not mentioned the reason for this change.

The deleted posts also include photos with HyunA. The celebrities had stated that they would not be deleting their pictures together even after their breakup. HyunA's account still features pictures with DAWN.

More about DAWN

DAWN's latest release was EP Narcissus which was released in September 2023. The album contains eight tracks in total which display his variety, from calm ballads to upbeat sounds.

The name of the album takes inspiration from the character of Narcissus who fell in love with his own reflection in Greek and Roman mythology. The idol compares himself to this character and sees falling in love with someone as falling in love with oneself as the lover becomes a part of them.

HyunA and DAWN were a power couple who started dating back in 2016 and made their relationship public in 2018. After their contract termination with CUBE Entertainment, the former couple signed their contracts with PSY’s agency P NATION. Previously, in September 2021 DAWN and HyunA collaborated on 1+1=1 with the title track Ping Pong.

They were also officially engaged on February 3, 2022. On November 30, 2022, the two announced their breakup and maintained that they would remain as good friends and colleagues.

In August 2022, P Nation announced that DAWN would not be renewing his contract with them and later in January 2023, the former Pentagon member signed his contract with At Area. HyunA also decided not to renew the contract with P Nation.

